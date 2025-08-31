White Delivers Flawless Gem in 7-4 Wahoos' Win

Published on August 30, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Thomas White in action

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Manager Nelson Prada leaped off the steps of the Blue Wahoos dugout in the fifth inning, embracing starting pitcher Thomas White for crafting his latest wowing effort.

If Saturday night was White's second-to-final start at Blue Wahoos Stadium, then what a memory.

The 20-year-old wunderkind lefthander delivered his best home field outing with a five-inning, no-hit, 10-strikeout performance in the Blue Wahoos' eventual 7-4 win against the Chattanooga Lookouts, thus delighting the customary capacity (5,038) on Fireworks Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

White exited with a 2-0 lead, thus earning the Miami Marlins' No. 1 prospect his first home win in his 10th overall start in Double-A.

"I'm seeing what we've been seeing a lot of times... a guy who is really good," Prada said. "(Saturday) he was on it. He was attacking the hitters early, mixing all the pitches he has. And being Thomas White."

The win evened the series at 3-3, heading into Sunday's finale. An extra game was played this week due to a makeup of a rainout in Chattanooga. The game was followed by a fireworks show, sponsored by Woodlands Medical Specialists, then the fourth annual Beré Jewelers Diamond Dig.

After the fireworks, Sara McVoy, a Pensacola Beach resident, outlasted a massive group of people digging for the prize and unearthed the plastic bag trinket, which represented the prize to convert into a gift diamond.

Fittingly, this followed White's gem on the mound.

Fenwick Trimble's grand slam in the seventh inning blew open the game to a 7-0 lead, before the Lookouts got all of their runs in the ninth.

But White set the tone by silencing the Lookouts lineup after hitting the game's leadoff batter Edwin Arroyo. White yielded four walks and another hitter reached on an error. Like he's done in every Double-A level start, White made big pitches with runners on base, either with his fastball approaching 98-mph or array of sweeper pitches.

White, who has risen to No. 21 ranked among all MiLB prospects across all levels, lowered his Double-A earned run average to 1.59. It was the fifth time he's struck out nine or more batters, highlighted by the record 14 he fanned in a July 26 road start against the Knoxville Smokies.

"On top of all this, he's a great kid. I love this kid a lot," Prada said. "I really enjoy seeing him out there, because he has a lot of confidence. I had him two years ago (at Class A Jupiter Hammerheads) when we won there (Florida State League champions). It's a pleasure to see him pitch."

After being a compensatory, first-round pick in 2023, the No. 35th player taken overall, his rise has been steady and filled with acclaim.

"He's throwing a lot more strikes," Prada said. "He was good there (Class A) but inconsistent. Now, he's really more consistent in the strike zone. He's developing his pitches better. He's throwing harder. He's getting better. He is really close to being where he wants to be (Major Leagues)."

Early game run support was provided by Emaarion Boyd, who led off the third inning with a double, stole third and scored on Dub Gleed's sacrifice fly. In the fifth, Gleed scored on Michael Snyder's double. Snyder then singled home another run before Trimble's bases-loaded shot into the right field berm.

It was the team's second grand slam hit this week. Even with the win, however, the Blue Wahoos lost ground to the Montgomery Biscuits who swept a doubleheader Saturday against Biloxi to expand their lead to 3.5 games in the second-half league division race.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The National Anthem was performed by the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights band, from Rocky Bayou Christian School in Niceville. The group and parents were among 137 people on the Pirate Party Deck behind centerfield.

--- The Blue Wahoos also included some game theme and entertainment in honor of Jimmy Buffet. Saturday was Jimmy Buffet Day in Florida, as designated in 2024 by the Florida Legislature, honoring the legacy of the beloved singer, who had homes in Palm Beach, as well as the time he spent in Key West. Buffett passed away on September 1, 2023 at age 76.

--- There were 10 groups in attendance Saturday, including Select Physical Therapy which had 100 people on the Publix Party Porch.

Written by Bill Vilona

