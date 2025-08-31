Columbus Offense Shut Down by Rocket City in 4-0 Loss

HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The Columbus Clingstones (28-28, 54-68) struggled to solve the pitching of Rocket City Trash Pandas' (19-37, 43-81) starter Sam Aldegheri in a 4-0 shutout loss on Saturday night at Toyota Field.

Decisive Plays: An RBI single from Oscar Colas gave Rocket City a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Ben Gobbel doubled in a pair in the second inning to make it 3-0 before Colas produced another run to push the lead to 4-0 by the third inning. Brett Sears retired the next 11 batters in a row but received no run support as Columbus sputtered to its third loss of the series.

Key Contributors: Columbus scattered four hits between Patrick Clohisy (1-for-4), Drew Compton (1-for-3), Cody Milligan (1-for-3), and Ambioris Tavarez (1-for-2). For Rocket City, Aldgeheri (8.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO) dominated Columbus again while Gobbel (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) and Colas (2-for-4, 2 RBI) split the 4 RBIs.

Notable: Columbus was shut out for the 17th time this season. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. saw his team-best 26-game on-base streak snapped. E.J. Exposito saw his six-game multi-hit streak snapped.

Next Game (Sunday, August 31): Columbus at Rocket City 3:35 pm ET at Toyota Field. RHP Lucas Braun (4-5, 4.22 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Mitch Farris (3-8, 4.27 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 3:20 pm ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 2): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







