Shuckers Swept by Biscuits in Doubleheader

Published on August 30, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

MONTGOMERY, AL - In a doubleheader that saw both games decided by two runs or less, the Biloxi Shuckers (66-59, 24-32) were swept by the Montgomery Biscutis (70-55, 32-24) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Shuckers fell 5-3 in eight innings in game one before a 3-1 defeat in game two. Despite the loss, Blake Burke extended his hot streak with four hits, a home run and three RBI across the doubleheader. Burke's 23 RBI in August mark the third-most in a month in franchise history, while his seven home runs are tied for the sixth-most in a month.

In game one, Will Simpson got the Biscuits on the board first with a solo home run to left in the fourth inning. The Shuckers struck back and tied the game in the fifth when Cooper Pratt singled to third and a throwing error on the play brought home Bladimir Restituyo from second. Two batters late, Blake Burke doubled to left-center and brought home two, making it 3-1. The Biscuits then tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run to left-center from Kenny Piper. The game remained tied at three until the eighth when Will Simpson struck again with a walk-off two-run home run to left, making it 5-3. Derrick Edgington (2-2) earned the win while Travis MacGregor (0-2) took the loss.

Blake Burke continued to shine in game two with a solo home run down the right field in the fourth inning, giving the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. The Biscuits, however, took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a single to short from Gregory Barrios and a throwing error to third on the play, allowing Jadher Areinamo to scamper home from third. The Biscuits made it 3-1 later in the inning with a sacrifice fly to center from Brock Jones, scoring Brayden Taylor from third. Antonio Menendez (2-0) earned the win while Alexander Cornielle (5-8) took the loss despite allowing one earned run over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts.

At the plate, Blake Burke (G1: 2-for-4, G2: 2-for-3), Matthew Wood (G1: 2-for-3) and Bladimir Restituyo (G1: 2-for-3) each recorded multi-hit performances during the doubleheader.

The series is set to conclude on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 3:33 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. K.C. Hunt (7-9, 4.54) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Jackson Baumeister (1-4, 5.77) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:13 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.