Biscuits Dominate Finale, Sweep Shuckers
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (71-55, 33-24) dominated the series finale, 12-2, against the Biloxi Shuckers (66-60, 24-33) to sweep the six-game series at Riverwalk Stadium.
The Biscuits scored a pair of runs to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Jadher Areinamo grounded out to score the first run, and Cooper Kinney singled in the second.
Jackson Baumeister pitched four scoreless innings in his third start since returning from injury. Over his last three starts, the righty has allowed one run in 13 innings.
Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, the Biscuits broke the game open with eight runs. There were five walks, two hit batters, and three hits in the inning. Colton Ledbetter doubled in a pair of runs. Montgomery led 10-2 after five innings.
Areinamo and Kinney hit back-to-back doubles to bring in another two runs in the eighth. With the win, the club is on a nine-game winning streak and finished 19-8 in August.
The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a six-game series in Columbus, GA. The Biscuits return home to finish the regular season with a six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies from September 9-14.
