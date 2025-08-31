Shuckers Final Homestand Packed with Fun, Including Labor Day Game

BILOXI, MS - Before the Biloxi Shuckers begin their 2025 Southern League playoff run, they return home for their final home series of the regular season against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The homestand includes a special Labor Day game on Monday, September 1 and an appearance from Bluey and Bingo on Sunday, September 7. Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the newly renovated Kloud7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers final homestand begins with a special Labor Day matchup against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. All new and expecting mothers will get a free ticket to the game as part of the team's "Labor" Day ticket special. New and expecting mothers (with a child under the age of two) can earn a free reserved level ticket to the game at the box office. All children under two gain free entry to all Shuckers games. Fans can also join the fun with a pregame block party at Shuckers Plaza from 4:30-5:30 with live music from DJ Howze and food and drink for purchase. Gates will open at 5:30 for first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The first 250 fans will receive a No. 32 Jacob Misiorowski Shuckers name-and-number shirsey in celebration of the team's 10th anniversary season and the 2025 All-Star. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday (on a Monday!) presented by Coors Light! Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. From gates open until first pitch, fans can enjoy $4 16oz Corona Premier, Corona Extra, Modelo, Pacifico, $6 High Noon and $8 well cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for Happy Hour.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products! Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 6:35 p.m.

It's the final Fireworks Friday of the season, presented by Waste Pro! Fans can also join the Shuckers as they pay thanks to the men and women who serve at Keesler Air Force Base during Keesler Appreciation Night. The Shuckers will wear their alternate camo jerseys. It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight. Fans can pick up a passport at any of our 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett with specialty jerseys for Margaritaville Night! The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Shuckers and Margaritaville-themed tumbler cup! The Bayou Troubadours, featuring Matt Hoggatt and Johnny Mire, will also perform at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5-7 p.m. Fans can also enjoy specialty food items, including margaritas at the Tiki Bar and Sandbar, a Philly Steak Cheeseburger in Paradise at Catch of the Game and a Cheeseburger Bowl in Paradise at Lighthouse Grill. The Shuckers will also honor Elijah's Closet with a donation through the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to first pitch.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will host their annual Fan Appreciation Day for their final regular season game at Keesler Federal Park with an appearance from Bluey and Bingo! Fans can sign up for meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game. Fans can purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear to the game for player autographs. The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game to catch on the field!

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership today and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all four games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park. Season memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







