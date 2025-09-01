Pratt Finishes August with 3-Hit Performance, Shuckers Drop Finale to Biscuits

Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Cooper Pratt

MONTGOMERY, AL - After the teams combined for 24 runs across the first five games of the series, the Biloxi Shuckers (66-60, 24-33) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (71-55, 33-24), 12-5, at Riverwalk Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The two teams combined for 17 runs, 23 hits and seven extra-base hits in the series finale.

The Biscuits struck first with an RBI groundout from Jadher Areinamo and an RBI single from Cooper Kinney four batters in, making it 2-0. The Shuckers responded and tied the game at two in the fifth inning on a two-RBI double from Cooper Pratt to center. The Biscuits re-took the lead in the bottom of the inning at 3-2 when Tatem Levins was hit with the bases loaded, scoring Jadher Areinamo from third. The lead extended to 5-2 two batters later when Gregory Barrios and Brock Jones both walked with the bases loaded. Colton Ledbetter made it 7-2 later in the inning with a two-RBI double to right. An RBI single from Homer Bush Jr. and a two-RBI single from Brayden Taylor later in the frame made it 10-2. In the seventh, a pair of RBI doubles from Jadher Areinamo and Cooper Kinney made it 12-2. In the ninth, the Shuckers got back on the board with an RBI groundout from Luis Lara, scoring Garrett Spain from third. A pair of RBI singles from Cooper Pratt and Brock Wilken later in the inning made it 12-5. Jack Snyder (1-0) earned the win for the Biscuits while Raúl Alcantara (2-2) took the loss for the Shuckers.

At the plate, Cooper Pratt (3-for-5) and Bladimir Restituyo (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. Eight of the nine players in the Shuckers starting lineup reached base at least once, while seven players recorded a hit.

The Shuckers return home for a series-opener on Monday at 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Tyson Hardin (2-2, 3.34) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Alex Williams (4-3, 4.50) for the Blue Wahoos. All new and expecting mothers will get a free ticket to the game as part of the team's "Labor" Day ticket special. New and expecting mothers (with a child under the age of two) can earn a free reserved level ticket to the game at the box office. sFans can also join the fun with a pregame block party at Shuckers Plaza from 4:30-5:30 with live music from DJ Howze and food and drink for purchase. Gates will open at 5:30 for first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The first 250 fans will receive a No. 32 Jacob Misiorowski Shuckers name-and-number shirsey in celebration of the team's 10th anniversary season and the 2025 All-Star. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday (on a Monday) presented by Coors Light/ Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

