Trash Pandas' Offense Silenced on Sunday

Published on August 31, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - A day after being shut out, the Columbus Clingstones (29-28, 55-68) returned the favor on Sunday afternoon, handing the Rocket City Trash Pandas (19-38, 43-82) a 3-0 loss at Toyota Field to close the six-game set in a 3-3 split.

Columbus starter Lucas Braun (W, 5-5) was dominant in his second start of the series. The Atlanta Braves prospect allowed just one hit and two baserunners across his outing. The lone Rocket City hit against Braun came from David Calabrese to lead off the third, but he was immediately erased on a double play.

The Trash Pandas were forced to turn to a bullpen game after scheduled starter Mitch Farris was scratched. Luke Murphy (L, 0-2) opened and gave up a first-inning run on three straight singles, capped by Drew Compton's RBI knock. The outing was Murphy's 11 th of the year for Rocket City, and franchise record 119 th overall.

Max Gieg entered in the third, but Columbus extended its lead to 2-0 in the fourth. An inning later, three consecutive one-out hits pushed across another run on an RBI single from Cal Conley. Ethan Workinger, who finished a homer shy of the cycle, doubled in the fifth against Dylan Phillips, later scoring on EJ Exposito's base hit to make it 3-0.

Rocket City's bullpen bent but didn't fully break, stranding 13 Columbus baserunners despite surrendering 12 hits. Jake Smith, Kenyon Yovan, and Nick Jones each provided scoreless outings to close out the afternoon.

The Trash Pandas mounted a final threat in the ninth against reliever Ryan Bourassa (S, 2), putting two aboard via a hit-by-pitch and a Ryan Nicholson single, but both runners were left stranded.

Rocket City now heads on the road for the final time in 2025, beginning a six-game series in Knoxville against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday. RHP Walbert Urena (4-8, 4.90) gets the ball for the opener opposite RHP Tommy Romero (2-0, 2.86). Fans can watch on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas' final homestand of the season runs September 9-14 at Toyota Field against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

