Braun Spins Magnificent Seven Innings in 3-0 Win

Published on August 31, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL., - Lucas Braun mastered the day with seven scoreless innings for the Columbus Clingstones (29-28, 55-68) in a 3-0 shutout win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas' (19-37, 43-81) on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field.

Decisive Plays: Drew Compton delivered Columbus the lead in the top of the first before Braun punched out the side in the home half. Cal Conley added to the advantage with an RBI single in the fourth before E.J. Exposito made it 3-0 with an RBI knock in the fifth. With two runners on in the bottom of the ninth, Ryan Bourassa (S, 2) got Korey Holland on a flyout to left field to seal the win.

Key Contributors: Braun (7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO) shoved in his best start of the season. At the plate for Columbus, Compton (3-for-4, 2B, RBI), Conley (2-for-5, RBI), and Exposito (2-for-5, RBI) delivered the scoring while Ethan Workinger (3-for-5, 2B, 3B) finished a home run shy of the cycle. For Rocket City, Matt Coutney (1-for-3, 2B) collected the only extra-base hit.

Notable: Braun tied his longest outing of the season and recorded his ninth quality start of the season. Columbus posted its ninth shutout win of the season. Columbus finished August with a 17-10 record, its best month of the season.

Next Game (Tuesday, September 2): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







