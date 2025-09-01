Wahoos Fall Short in Extras, Lose Homestand Finale

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Blue Wahoos reliever Nigel Belgrave had just finished a clean ninth inning with three strikeouts.

But when Sunday's game went into extra innings, an opposite result unfolded.

Chattanooga produced a 5-run rally in the 10th against Belgrave for a 7-2 victory, giving the Lookouts the series win at Blue Wahoos Stadium and putting a big dent into the Blue Wahoos' postseason chances.

This game had breezed with solid pitching on both sides and was tied 2-2 heading into the seventh inning. The Blue Wahoos, however, could not generate a go-ahead run and it proved costly.

The Lookouts, who won the Southern League North Division first half race, took four of the seven games in this week-long series. The loss dropped the Blue Wahoos (29-28 in second half, 63-63 overall) four games behind the Montgomery Biscuits in the South Division race.

The Biscuits won their ninth consecutive game Sunday to surge into a commanding lead with 12 games left in the season. They also hold the tiebreaker against the Blue Wahoos if the second half ends that way.

Earlier in Sunday's game, the Blue Wahoos got a solid start from Jacob Miller, who allowed just two runs, one walk through six innings. They received two shutout innings from new reliever Jack Sellinger.

But their offense sputtered. After Fenwick Trimble hit a two-run homer in the first inning, the Blue Wahoos had just three hits, all singles, the rest of the game.

Their best chance for a go-ahead run occurred in the sixth inning when Payton Green reached on an error and Emaarion Boyd was hit by a pitch with one out. Colby Shade and Spencer Bramwell both struck out to end the inning.

In the final three innings of regulation play, the Blue Wahoos had just two baserunners on walks.

The Lookouts were retired with on consecutive strikeouts in the eighth and ninth innings.

But in the 10th with a placement runner on second, Edwin Arroyo hit a slow roller that stayed fair to put runners on the corners. Lou Balcazar doubled in a run. The Blue Wahoos chose to intentionally walk top hitter Cam Collier. Ruben Ibarra, who won a game earlier in the week, blasted a bases-clearing double to blow out the game.

The Blue Wahoos will travel on Monday to Biloxi, Mississippi for a Labor Day Monday night game (6:35 p.m.) against the Biloxi Shuckers, winners of the first half division race. The teams will have Tuesday as an off-day, then play Wednesday through Sunday to finish the six-game series.

The Blue Wahoos end their regular season schedule at home beginning on Sept. 9 against the Columbus Clingstones.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Prior to Sunday's game, the Blue Wahoos announced their leading hitter and top slugger, Kemp Alderman, had been elevated to Triple-A and joined the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The move was necessitated by Miami Marlins outfielder Dane Myers being placed on the injured list with a right oblique strain.

In addition, all Major League teams' rosters can be expanded by two players on Monday. That means two more Jacksonville players will likely join the Marlins. Playing in 110 games for the Blue Wahoos, Alderman was batting a team-high .282 with 15 homers and 53 RBI - both totals also team-highs. He had a team-high .784 OPS (on-base, plus slugging percentage).

The other player called up to Jacksonville was reliever Luarbert Arias.

--- The game was tied into Alzheimer's Awareness Day with a pregame interview, ceremonial first pitches, and the Blue Wahoos players' game-worn jersey auction fundraiser.

--- There were eight ceremonial first pitches, including Andie Masten, the Blue Wahoos corporate sales executive, who is moving on to take a new position outside the company.

--- Among the other groups in attendance was the Lewis Bear Company with 130 guests on the Publix Party Porch.

WHAT'S NEXT?

WHO: Blue Wahoos vs. Biloxi Shuckers

WHERE: Keesler Federal Park, Biloxi, Miss.

WHEN: Series starts with game on Labor Day Monday at 6:35 p.m., then games on Wednesday through Friday at 6:35 p.m. followed by Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

BACKGROUND: This is the Shuckers' final homestand, but they won the first half divisional race and are guaranteed at least one home playoff game in the first round. The Shuckers have a number of home promotional nights, including a "Thirsty Thursday" drink special night on Thursday, a final fireworks show on Friday, and a Jimmy Buffett themed tumbler cup on Saturday.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos' broadcast with lead announcer Erik Bremer, who travels to all road games, on www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MiLB App.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available at www.biloxishuckers.com or the stadium box office in Biloxi.

