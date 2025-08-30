Fridays's Game with Biloxi Postponed Due to Rain and Unplayable Field Conditions
Published on August 29, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - Friday's scheduled 6:35pm game between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Biloxi Shuckers has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 30, starting at 4:00pm.
Fans with tickets to Friday's game may exchange them for any future Biscuits home game during the 2025 regular season. Exchanges can only be made with the box office.
There are still tickets available for the remainder of the season
