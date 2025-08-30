Fridays's Game with Biloxi Postponed Due to Rain and Unplayable Field Conditions

MONTGOMERY, AL - Friday's scheduled 6:35pm game between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Biloxi Shuckers has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 30, starting at 4:00pm.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game may exchange them for any future Biscuits home game during the 2025 regular season. Exchanges can only be made with the box office.

