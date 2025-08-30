Klassen Fans Nine, But Trash Pandas Fall, 7-1

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (18-37, 42-81) dropped their second straight to the Columbus Clingstones (28-27, 54-67) on Friday night at Toyota Field, falling 7-1 as the series evened at two games apiece.

George Klassen turned in a strong start in his 22nd outing of the season. The Futures Game participant struck out nine-tying his season high-while allowing just one run on four hits across 5.0 innings. He now ranks seventh in the Southern League with 111 strikeouts.

Korey Holland gave Rocket City an early 1-0 lead with his second homer of the series in the second inning. Columbus answered in the fourth on a two-out solo shot from EJ Exposito, the only blemish against Klassen.

The game turned when the Clingstones broke through against the Trash Pandas' bullpen. Kenyon Yovan (L, 0-2) surrendered a two-run double to former Angels infielder David Fletcher in the sixth. In the seventh, Columbus sent eight men to the plate, pushing across four runs-highlighted by an Ethan Workinger triple and RBI knock from Exposito-along with a pair of Rocket City miscues that stretched the deficit to 7-1.

Sam Ryan and Roman Phansalkar combined for 2.1 scoreless innings to finish the night. Overall, Rocket City pitchers racked up 16 strikeouts, just one shy of a season high.

On the other side, Landon Harper (W, 4-7) shut down the Trash Pandas for the second time this month, tossing 7.0 innings of one-run ball. Over two August starts vs. Rocket City, Harper has allowed just one run across 14.0 innings. Fletcher and Exposito led the Columbus attack with two hits apiece.

The Trash Pandas host Columbus again on Saturday night for game five of the six-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with LHP Sam Aldegheri (4-11, 6.09) starting for the Trash Pandas, and RHP Brett Sears (6-4, 3.77) going for Columbus. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

