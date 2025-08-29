Game Info: August 29 vs. Columbus: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Friday, August 29, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (18-36, 42-80) vs. Columbus Clingstones - ATL (27-27, 53-67)

Pitching Matchup: RHP George Klassen (4-11, 6.09) // RHP Landon Harper (3-7, 3.81)

Game: 123 of 137 - Second Half: 55 of 69 - Home Game: 61 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Friday, August 29 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by Blue Orbit Sign Studio!

Canned Food Drive: Join the Trash Pandas' canned food drive supporting One Generation Away! Every donation enters you for a chance to win autographed baseballs, cards, and a jersey.

Huntsville Havoc Night: The Trash Pandas are teaming up with the Huntsville Havoc for a special night featuring appearances by mascots Chaos and Rukus, Coach Stuart Stefanas, and player autograph signings through the second inning!

THIS WEEKEND:.

Saturday, August 30: The weekend continues with a second straight night of fireworks presented by Boeing.

Sunday, August 31: Fans can get pregame autographs from Trash Pandas players and kids can run the bases after the game.

PANDA NOTES:

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their penultimate homestand of the 2025 season on Friday night, game four of a six-game series with the Atlanta Braves' affiliate, Columbus Clingstones. It's the third and final matchup between the clubs this year. The Pandas took 2 of 3 at Toyota Field in mid-July but dropped 5 of 6 on the road in Columbus earlier this month. The Trash Pandas are coming off of a 2-4 trip to Birmingham.

TRASH PANDAS FALL 5-2 ON STARS ANNIVERSARY NIGHT: The Trash Pandas saw their three-game winning streak snapped in a 5-2 loss to Columbus on Thursday at Toyota Field. Rocket City struck first with a Josh Crouch RBI single, but the Clingstones answered with four runs in the third to take control. David Mershon went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Matt Coutney doubled twice as part of a two-hit night. Columbus' EJ Exposito led the way, finishing 3-for-5 and just a home run shy of the cycle.

KLASSEN SET FOR LIFTOFF: RHP George Klassen makes his 22nd start of 2025, the 29th of his career, which ranks 4th in franchise history. Klassen's 102 strikeouts this season place him 6th in franchise history.

DURABLE ARMS: LHP Mitch Farris (116.0 IP), RHP Walbert Urena (115.2 IP), and LHP Sam Aldegheri (113.1 IP) rank among the Southern League's top six in innings pitched in 2025 and now sit 5th, 6th, and 7th in franchise history. The Trash Pandas record holder is RHP Chase Chaney in 2024 with 138.0 innings pitched.

ROCKET CITY PITCHING ON POINT: Despite giving up five earned runs on Thursday night, over their last nine games, the Trash Pandas' pitching staff holds a 2.62 ERA, which includes 72 strikeouts over 75.2 innings. That ERA ranks 4th in all of Double-A baseball since August 18.

TOYOTA FIELD MAGIC WAS BACK: The Trash Pandas rallied from a three-run deficit in the ninth to stun Columbus 6-5 on Wednesday, as Oscar Colas delivered a three-run walk-off triple - the team's third walk-off win of the season, and first since Cole Fontenelle's game-winner on June 11 vs. Pensacola after Denzer Guzman's walk-off homer on April 5 vs. Chattanooga.

FARRIS KEEPS PUTTING UP BIG STRIKEOUT NUMBERS: LHP Mitch Farris leads the Southern League and ranks 2nd in Double-A with 142 strikeouts over 23 outings in 2025. Farris is currently 2nd in team history in single-season strikeouts, trailing only franchise record-holder Caden Dana, who struck out 147 batters in 2024. His 13-strikeout game on August 26 vs. Columbus was the third-most in team history behind Reid Detmer's 16 on June 26, 2021 at Chattanooga, and Brett Kerry's 14 on August 29 vs. Tennessee. Farris ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-6th, 22), innings pitched (2nd, 116.0), and strikeouts (1st, 142).

GOBBEL'ING UP HITS IN AUGUST: INF Ben Gobbel has been one of the Southern League's most consistent bats in August, ranking 7th with 25 hits while batting .278 across 24 games. He's also T-4th with six doubles, adding two homers, eight RBIs, nine walks, 13 runs, and a .369 OBP. Gobbel has reached base safely in 20 of 24 games this month.

GETTIN' ON BASE IN AUGUST: OF David Mershon has reached base safely in four-straight games, and leads the Southern League in August with 21 walks. He's turned that into nine stolen bases, which ranks T-3rd in the league.

CLUTCH COLÁS: OF Oscar Colás' has reached base in 15 of his last 18 games, hitting five home runs during the stretch - including a two-homer game on August 14, a grand slam on August 8 in Columbus (the Trash Pandas' second of the season and 11th in franchise history), and a walk-off three-run triple vs. Columbus on August 27. Since May 30, Colás leads the Southern League with 13 homers in that span and ranks T-7th overall with 14 between Birmingham (1) and Rocket City (13).

BLASTING OFF IN THE ROCKET CITY: Since July 1, the Trash Pandas are 2nd in the Southern League (Pensacola, 41), and rank 10th in Double-A with 38 home runs in 48 games. Oscar Colás (11), and Ben Gobbel (6) have combined for 17 of those homers. The Pandas matched a club record with five long balls on July 3 vs. Knoxville and had four on August 14 vs. Knoxville. Overall, Rocket City ranks 3rd in the league with 87 long balls.

SAM'S ROLLING THROUGH STARTS LIKE FRESH PASTA DOUGH: LHP Sam Aldegheri has five quality starts in his last eight outings since July 2. The Verona, Italy native is T-1st with five wins (5-2) over that stretch with a 2.31 ERA (12 ER/46.2 IP), 19 walks, and 37 strikeouts. His 2.31 ERA ranks 4th in the Southern League. Aldegheri is T-2nd in franchise history in wins with 7, along with five others. He ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-9th, 21), innings pitched (6th, 113.1), strikeouts (11th, 98), and ERA (8th, 4.05).







