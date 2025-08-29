Checking in on Former Smokies

The Chicago Cubs currently sit in second place in the National League Central, 6.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have cooled off since their incredible hot streak, giving the Cubs a chance to close the gap on the division, but there is still some work to be done. The Cubs also hold the top National League Wild Card spot, four games above the Mets in the third Wild Card spot, giving themselves a good cushion.

While Cubs fans may be a little disappointed with their team's results after the blazing hot start, there are many things to be excited about as they continue to look towards the playoffs.

Cade Horton shows ace potential

Cade Horton made his MLB debut in May of this season to bolster the Cubs rotation that struggled with injuries to some of their top arms like Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga. Production from the rest of the rotation was questionable as well.

In the first half, Horton went 3-3 with a 4.45 ERA over 11 appearances (10 starts). While it wasn't overly impressive, it was very beneficial to a Cubs team that was having an explosive start to the season.

Since the All-Star break, Horton has been elite. In seven starts, he is 5-1 with a 0.49 ERA. Horton has been the Cubs' best starter by far in the second half as he is the only pitcher with at least four starts, a winning record, and an ERA below 3.50. In fact, Horton has been arguably the best pitcher in baseball in the second half this year. Trevor Rogers of the Baltimore Orioles is the next starter with at least five starts in the second half and holds a 1.31 ERA during that stretch.

Horton also held a streak of 28.1 scoreless innings, the longest by a Cubs rookie in their history. His performance in the second half has allowed the Cubs to climb back into the race for the division title and has shot him into the National League Rookie of the Year conversations. Horton hasn't done it by himself though. Former Smokie bats have also contributed big time.

Matt Shaw's All-Star second half

Matt Shaw made his debut in Japan before Opening Day when the Cubs went overseas to play the Los Angeles Dodgers. While he didn't get too much playtime in the first half and struggled a bit when he did play, he has made his presence known in the second half.

Since the All-Star Break, Shaw is tied for second on the team in games played (36) and has been the Cubs' best producer. Among Cubs who have played in at least two games in the second half, Shaw leads in OPS (.983), SLG (.653), RBIs (19), home runs (9), triples (2), and runs (18).

Shaw's explosive second half has turned the narrative of his rookie season around. While he is still only slashing .227/.293/.403, all of his numbers have jumped up, especially his slugging percentage, which was .280 in the first half.

Pete Crow-Armstrong eyes impressive milestone

As has been well documented, Pete Crow-Armstrong broke out big time in the first few months of the season, playing a large role in the Cubs hot start. Since then, Crow-Armstrong has come back down to Earth, although his season numbers continue to be the best of his young career at the major league level.

The 2025 All-Star is currently slashing .256/.295/.508, all of which are career bests for Crow-Armstrong in the majors. While some numbers may look underwhelming given his start to the season, there are still some numbers that jump off the page.

For example, Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs this season in doubles (34), home runs (28) and stolen bases (31), is tied for first in triples (4) and is second in RBI (82).

At this point in the season, Crow-Armstrong is close to multiple major milestones. First, he could be the first Cub since Ian Happ in 2022 to hit at least 40 doubles. He is also two home runs shy of the first 30/30 season by a Cub since Sammy Sosa in 1999, and could make history with Kyle Tucker as the first teammates in Cubs' history to both record 30/30 seasons in the same season.

The Cubs have a lot going right for them, in large part thanks to developments from their own farm system.







