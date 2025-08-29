Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host "Wahoos Winter Nights" Holiday Experience this December

Published on August 29, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Friday that Blue Wahoos Stadium will host a "Wahoos Winter Nights" community experience at Blue Wahoos Stadium this holiday season.

The walk-through holiday light display will be open 6-9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning on December 5, and every day from Friday, December 19 through Tuesday, December 23. Tickets will be available for $12 from the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office and BlueWahoos.com.

"When Blue Wahoos Stadium was built in 2012, the vision was to make this a year-round gathering place for the community," said Blue Wahoos president Jonathan Griffith. "This holiday light display continues to show our belief in providing memorable experiences."

The event will feature Santa visits every night, community Christmas trees on display, festive food and drinks, and holiday music. Every Sunday at 6:30, a holiday movie will be shown on the outfield videoboard.

December 7: Elf

December 14: Home Alone

December 21: The Grinch

The Blue Wahoos are hosting the immersive light show in partnership with Nights in Lights, a Mobile-based company that has brought radiance and joy to Gulf Coast audiences through innovative displays coupled with a commitment to creating beautiful memories, one event at a time.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.







