Shuckers, Biscuits Postponed on Friday

Published on August 29, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers and Montgomery Biscuits were postponed on Friday at Riverwalk Stadium due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 30 at 4:00 p.m. Game two of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:40 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.