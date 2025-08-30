Look out: Chattanooga Wildness Gives Wahoos Walk-Off Win

Pensacola Blue Wahoos walk off the field after a win

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos took advantage of erratic pitching in the ninth inning of Friday's game against the Chattanooga Lookouts, securing a 2-1 walk-off win on two walks, two wild pitches and a bases-loaded hit batsman.

Jared Serna backed away from an inside 2-2 pitch from Lenny Torres Jr., but the Chattanooga reliever's offering clipped the Pensacola shortstop to force in Payton Green from third base with the winning run. Green had started the ninth-inning rally with a two-out single off Brandon Komar (L, 2-5), and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches alongside walks to Spencer Bramwell and Michael Snyder.

The victory marked Pensacola's seventh walk-off of the season, and their third by means other than a game-ending hit. It also helped the Blue Wahoos gain ground in the second half South Division standings, drawing to within 2.5 games of the first-place Montgomery Biscuits, who were rained out on Friday.

The Blue Wahoos struck first in the first inning, getting two runners aboard against Lookouts starter Julian Garcia on a passed ball and a walk before Tony Bullard ripped an RBI double over the left field wall on a bounce. The Chattanooga righty would settle in after that, allowing just the one unearned run over 5.0 innings in his first affiliated MiLB appearance since 2022.

Pensacola starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr had his longest start in almost two months, working 5.1 innings of three-hit ball and allowing only one run on a third-inning RBI single from Jay Allen II. Ortiz-Mayr was relieved in the sixth by Justin King, who contributed 1.2 hitless innings of relief to keep the game tied 1-1.

Colby Martin (W, 1-0) took over in the eighth, and stranded a pair of singles in the ninth with a strikeout of Lookouts designated hitter Cam Collier. The game appeared to be headed for extra innings before Pensacola's two-out rally ended the night in dramatic fashion.

After the game, the Blue Wahoos revealed the winner of their highly-publicized car giveaway presented by Hill-Kelly Dodge. Marian Olson, seated in section 100, won a 2025 Jeep Compass and was presented the keys in front of 4200 announced fans.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Saturday night. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Blab TV, Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv and BlueWahoos.com/radio. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

