Nichols Spins Seven Innings in Alabama Peanut Runners 3-1 Win
Published on August 28, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - Playing as the Alabama Peanut Runners, the Montgomery Biscuits (68-55, 30-24) rode great pitching to a 3-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (66-57, 24-30) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
TJ Nichols posted another strong Double-A start, going seven innings for the third time in his career. He allowed one run off four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Over his first four starts for Montgomery, Nichols has allowed four runs over 25 innings for a 1.44 ERA.
On his 24th birthday, Will Simpson broke up the 1-1 tie with a two-run shot in the fifth. The ball banged off the left-field pole to give the Biscuits a 3-1 lead.
Jack Hartman closed out the game's final two innings and earned his fourth save.
The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Jaron DeBerry is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
