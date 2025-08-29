Columbus Rides Four-Run Third Inning to 5-2 Win

Published on August 28, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL., - The Columbus Clingstones (27-27, 53-67) broke out for a four-run third inning that proved to be enough as Ian Mejia stifled the Rocket City Trash Pandas (18-36) over seven strong innings to send Columbus to a 5-2 win on Thursday night at Toyota Field.

Decisive Plays: An RBI single from Josh Crouch in the second inning gave Rocket City a 1-0 lead. Columbus responded with a four-run third inning, spurred by a two-run single from Adam Zebrowski and a two-run double from E.J. Exposito. Columbus added to its lead with an RBI double from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. in the fifth inning. An RBI single from David Mershon made it 5-2 in the home half, but solid relief pitching from Columbus kept the Pandas' bats quiet the rest of the way.

Key Contributors: Mejia (Win, 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO) recorded a season-high nine strikeouts to lead the Clingstones while Exposito (3-for-5, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI) and Zebrowski (1-for-5, 2 RBI) delivered on offense. For Rocket City, Mershon (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Crouch (1-for-2, RBI) drove in the runs.

Notable: Mejia becomes the first Braves' Double-A pitcher to win 12 games in a season since Todd Redmond won 13 with Mississippi in 2008. Exposito extended his multi-hit streak to five games, tying Patrick Clohisy for the longest stretch on the club this season. Kilpatrick Jr. pushed his on-base streak to 26 games, tied for the third-longest stretch in the Southern League this season.

Next Game (Friday, August 29): Columbus at Rocket City 7:35 pm ET at Toyota Field. RHP Landon Harper (3-7, 3.81 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP George Klassen (4-11, 6.09 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 2): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







