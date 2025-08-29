Shuckers Celebrate "Labor" Day with Free Tickets for New and Expecting Mothers

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are celebrating labor on Labor Day... well, another kind of labor. The Shuckers have announced that all new and expecting mothers will get a free ticket to the team's "Labor" Day game on Monday, September 1, at 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Mothers and their soon-to-be-newborns can earn their free reserved level ticket by visiting the box office at Keesler Federal Park on Monday, September 1. New mothers (with a child under the age of two) can also earn a free reserved level ticket to the game. All children under two gain free entry to all Shuckers games.

"This is what Minor League Baseball is all about," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "When we were coming up with ideas for our only Monday game of the season, we wanted something that would be unique, fun and bring new people to our ballpark. This combines all three and we're excited to welcome fans to the ballpark on Labor Day!"

Fans can also join the fun with the team's Work Hard, Cheer Harder promotion, with two or more reserved level tickets for $11 a ticket, which runs through September 1. The Shuckers will host a pregame block party at Shuckers Plaza from 4:30-5:30 with live music from DJ Howze and food and drink for purchase. The first 250 fans will receive a No. 32 Jacob Misiorowski Shuckers name-and-number shirsey in celebration of the team's 10th anniversary season and the 2025 All-Star. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday (on a Monday!) presented by Coors Light! Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. The Shuckers final homestand will go through Sunday, September 7, before the team returns for game two of the Southern League Division Series on Thursday, September 18.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

