Shuckers Drop Thursday Game to Biscuits in Montgomery

Published on August 28, 2025

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Brett Wichrowski

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (66-57, 24-30) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (68-55, 30-24), 3-1, at Riverwalk Stadium on Thursday night. Through the first three games of the series, the two teams have combined for 12 runs.

The Biscuits took a 1-0 lead in the second on a passed ball that allowed Brayden Taylor to score from third. The Shuckers then tied the game in the third on a sacrifice fly from Bladimir Restituyo, scoring Jheremy Vargas from third after his lead-off double. Will Simpson then gave the Biscuits the lead in the fifth with a two-run home run to left, making it 3-1. Brett Wichrowski (2-6) took the loss for the Shuckers while T.J. Nichols (3-0) earned the win. Jack Hartman picked up his fourth save of the year, recording two shutout innings to end the game.

Despite the loss, Wichrowski went at least six innings for the second time in his last three starts, lowering his road ERA to 3.14 across 48.2 innings. Abdiel Mendoza struck out four over two hitless innings in relief.

The series continues on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. Jaron DeBerry (2-0, 1.50) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Ty Johnson (6-5, 2.77) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

