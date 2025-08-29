Homers Not Enough as Wahoos Fall to Lookouts

Published on August 28, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos as the Mullets

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos as the Mullets(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos have thrived at home this season with a low-scoring attack and late-inning battle of bullpens.

But not right now.

The Chattanooga Lookouts expanded a one-run lead off an eighth-inning miscue, then again turned to their stellar closer Trevor Kuncl to seal a 5-3 win Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It was the Lookouts' (65-54, 27-26 in second half) third win in four games this week - two of these finished by Kuncl, who recorded his 20th save Thursday as one of the top relievers in Minor League Baseball.

Taking on their customary alternate identity on Thursdays as the Pensacola Mullets, the loss dropped the Blue Wahoos into a second-place tie with the Columbus Clingstones and three games back of the Montgomery Biscuits in the Southern League South Division race. The Biscuits had a 3-1 win against Biloxi to expand their lead.

For Pensacola, this was a game lost despite 10 hits, plus a sizeable number of hard-contact outs that could have changed the outcome.

One of those was the final out in the game.

The Blue Wahoos' most dangerous hitter, Kemp Alderman, faced Kuncl representing the tying run at the plate with Jared Serna on base. Alderman squared up a fastball from Kuncl with two outs and sent it to the base of the right field wall, where Chattanooga's Austin Hendrick snared it to end the game.

Alderman had blasted a solo homer over the left field wall in the first inning.

The Lookouts took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on Ethan O'Donnell's solo homer off Blue Wahoos starter Will Schomberg, who made his Double-A debut after joining the team Aug. 19 from High-A level Beloit Sky Carp.

In the game-defining eighth inning, Blue Wahoos first baseman Tony Bullard made an errant throw on a grounder with reliever Josh Ekness running to cover first base. The ball rolled toward the dugout, allowing a run to score and runners going to second and third.

The Lookouts' top prospect, third baseman Cam Collier, then followed with his third hit, a two-run single to open a 5-1 lead.

Bullard got two of those runs back with his opposite-field homer into the right field berm in the bottom of the eighth. The next two batters, Payton Green and Colby Shade, both singled. But Lookouts reliever Simon Miller struck out Emaarion Boyd to end the inning.

Serna, Bullard and Shade all had multiple hits for the Blue Wahoos. Collier was one of five multi-hit nights for the Lookouts, who collected 12 hits in the game.

The seven-game series, which included a makeup game doubleheader Wednesday, will continue on Friday night with the Blue Wahoos' Orlando Ortiz-Mayr on the mound.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The Blue Wahoos honored the University of West Florida men's golf team for winning the NCAA Division II national championship in late May. It was UWF's third men's golf national championship, all under coach Steve Fell, who celebrated his 30th year in 2025 with the championship season.

The Argos won the championship in a sudden-death playoff, defeating defending champion Colorado Christian University, which had not lost a match all season. Four members of that team involved in the playoff threw out ceremonial first pitches.

--- In addition, the UWF women's swimming and diving team attended the game in a group outing.

--- Pensacola's Jim C. Bailey Middle School choir performed the National Anthem, gathered behind home plate, and receiving loud applause.

--- Blue Wahoos third baseman Michael Snyder returned to the starting lineup Thursday, after missing eight games on the injured list. He entered the game with a .245 batting average with two homers and 18 RBI.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Chattanooga Lookouts vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

WHEN: Friday Thru Sunday.

GAMETIMES: Friday and Saturday games at 6:05 p.m., Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

PROMOTIONS: Friday - Giveaway Friday - The first 1,000 fans through gates will receive a Blue Wahoos Hawaiian shirt, courtesy of sponsor Harvesters Credit Union. In addition, the Blue Wahoos will award a brand new Jeep Compass to a lucky fan through a drawing in partnership with Hill Kelly Dodge Chrysler Jeep.

Saturday - Fireworks Saturday - Post game fireworks will follow the game, plus the fourth annual Diamond Dig sponsored by Bere Jewelers. Fans who pre-register can enter the field to dig for a diamond, plus everyone participating will receive a gift from Bere' Jewelers.

Sunday - Family & Military Sunday - Kids 12-under can run the bases following the game and families can toss soft baseballs in the outfield for 30 minutes. Active and retired military can receive a free standing room only ticket by going to the Blue Wahoos box office and showing ID. Dual sponsorship by WKRG News-5 and Great Clips.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos' broadcast with announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MILB App.

TV: Friday and Saturday games are available on BLAB-TV. The Sunday game is available on YurView (Cox subscribers).

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available at www.bluewahoos.com or the stadium box office.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.