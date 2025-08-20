Strong Pitching, Clutch Hitting, Leads Montgomery to 5-2 Win over Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits (61-54, 23-23) won their series opener, 5-2, against the Knoxville Smokies (55-58, 23-22) on Tuesday night at Covenant Health Park.

Ty Cummings led the way in a strong night for the Biscuits pitching staff. The 23-year-old spun six innings of one-run ball. He struck out five and allowed three hits and two walks in his sixth win.

After falling behind 1-0, Kenny Piper ripped a two-run single past the left side of the infield to make it 2-1 in the fourth. The hit came after an error extended the inning.

In the seventh, Homer Bush Jr. bunted in a run on a squeeze play. Gregory Barrios sprinted in from third base after Bush Jr. bunted to the first-base side. Bush Jr. finished with two RBI in the game.

The Biscuits added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth on Bush Jr.'s sacrifice fly and a single from Jadher Areinamo.

Antonio Menendez pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first save.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Covenant Health Park. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Walker Powell is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 6:00pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







