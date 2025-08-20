Shuckers Drop Opener to Lookouts

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (62-52, 20-26) dropped the series-opener to the Chattanooga Lookouts (60-49, 22-21), 7-3, at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night. Despite the loss, Cooper Pratt and Matthew Wood each extended their hit streaks to six consecutive games with multi-hit performances, while Blake Burke recorded a hit in his ninth consecutive game with a late single.

The Lookouts struck early with four runs in the first inning off an RBI groundout from Jay Allen II, an RBI single from Leo Balcazar and a two-run home run from Austin Hendrick. The Shuckers struck back in the bottom half of the inning with a bases-loaded walk to Eduardo Garcia, making it 4-1. They cut the deficit to 4-2 in the third with an RBI single from Matthew Wood, scoring Cooper Pratt from second. In the sixth, a wild pitch allowed two runs to score for the Lookouts, making it 6-2. Cooper Pratt then recorded his second hit of the night, an RBI single into left, making it 6-3. The Lookouts scored their final run in the ninth inning on Austin Hendrick's second home run of the night, a solo shot to right-center. Drew Parrish (2-2) earned the win while Alexander Cornielle (4-7) took the loss for the Shuckers.

Cooper Pratt (2-for-5) and Matthew Wood (2-for-3) each recorded a multi-hit performance for the Shuckers. Luis Lara also recorded his team-leading 34 th stolen base of the season, tied for the third-most in the Southern League this season.

