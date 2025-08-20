Williams Leads Wahoos to Shutout Win over Clingstones

Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Alex Williams

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos began a pivotal road series against the Columbus Clingstones with a 3-0 shutout win on Tuesday night.

Alex Williams (W, 4-3) earned his first win of the season as a starting pitcher, scattering five hits over 5.0 innings while throwing a season-high 91 pitches. Luarbert Arias, Evan Fitterer and Josh Ekness (S, 10) worked the final four innings to give the Blue Wahoos their sixth shutout win of the season.

Ryan Ignoffo gave Pensacola a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning, doubling home Kemp Alderman from first base on a liner to right-center. It marked the fifth extra-base hit in five games for the hot-hitting catcher, who was removed from the game with an apparent injury in the third inning.

Mark Coley II stayed hot as well, lacing a two-run homer off the left field scoreboard for a 3-0 Blue Wahoos lead in the second inning. Coley, who hadn't homered since early April before going deep last Friday and Saturday, later added a single in a 2-for-4 night.

The Blue Wahoos didn't manufacture any offense after their early outburst, as Clingstones starter Landon Harper (L, 3-7) settled in to complete 5.0 innings of three-run ball. Three Columbus relievers worked 4.0 perfect innings of relief, but the Pensacola bullpen was just as effective to seal the 3-0 final.

Third baseman Gage Miller, added to the roster from High-A Beloit earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 with a run scored in his Double-A debut for the Blue Wahoos.

With the win, the Blue Wahoos maintained their 2.5-game lead over the second-place Montgomery Biscuits, who won their game 5-2 over Knoxville. There are 24 games remaining in the regular season as the Blue Wahoos aim to secure their eighth playoff berth in 10 seasons.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Wednesday night. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:00 CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

