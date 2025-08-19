Atlanta Braves Pitcher Chris Sale Slated for Rehab Start with Columbus Clingstones

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, announced today that left-handed pitcher Chris Sale is scheduled to make a Major League rehab start with Columbus on Saturday, August 23, in a 6:05 p.m. game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Synovus Park.

Sale, the reigning 2024 National League Cy Young Award winner, is currently on the Atlanta Braves 60-day injured list as he recovers from a fractured left ribcage. His start in Columbus will be his third rehab appearance, following two outings with Triple-A Gwinnett last week.

The 36-year-old Sale becomes the first Atlanta Braves player to join Columbus on a rehab assignment in club history. Through 15 starts with Atlanta this season, the 2025 National League All-Star has gone 5-4 with a 2.52 ERA over 89.1 innings.

Sale made his Atlanta debut in 2024 and went on to become the eighth Cy Young Award winner in franchise history, finishing the season 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and a .216 opponent batting average across 29 starts. That standout campaign also saw him capture the National League Triple Crown-leading the league in wins, ERA, and strikeouts (225)-along with a Rawlings Gold Glove Award and NL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Across 15 Major League seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2010-16), Boston Red Sox (2017-19, 2021-23), and Atlanta Braves (2024-25), Sale has compiled a 143-87 career record with a 3.02 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, .220 opponent batting average, and 12 saves over 387 appearances (307 starts). A nine-time MLB All-Star, Sale was also a member of Boston's 2018 World Series championship team.

Tickets for Saturday's 6:05 p.m. Game at Synovus Park can be purchased at Clingstones.com. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a collectible bobblehead of the Clingstones' mascot, Fuzzy. The team will also wear specialty jerseys for Gold Glove Charities Night, with proceeds from a silent jersey auction benefiting the nonprofit's mission.

