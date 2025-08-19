Shuckers Make Four Roster Moves Prior to Series Opener

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the following transactions;

- RHP Abdiel Mendoza promoted to Triple-A Nashville

- C Eric Martinez transferred to Rookie-level ACL Brewers

- OF/DH Hedbert Perez promoted from High-A Wisconsin

- C Víctor Torres promoted from High-A Wisconsin

The active roster now stands at 27 players. Torres has been assigned No. 36 and Perez has been assigned No. 24.

