Burnt Biscuits: Smokies Set to Turn Up the Heat on Montgomery

Published on August 19, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release









Knoxville Smokies second baseman Carter Trice (right) greets shortstop Jefferson Rojas

(Knoxville Smokies, Credit: Lindsay Coward) Knoxville Smokies second baseman Carter Trice (right) greets shortstop Jefferson Rojas(Knoxville Smokies, Credit: Lindsay Coward)

The Knoxville Smokies are back at Covenant Health Park this week for an important series against the Montgomery Biscuits, and fans are in for an exciting week of baseball. The Smokies wrapped up an eventful road trip, starting off with back-to-back shutout losses to the Rocket City Trash Pandas before rallying back in the series to win the final four games, proving they've still got plenty of fight left in the second half of the season. With only a few weeks left in the regular season, every game matters, and Knoxville is ready to turn up the heat as they battle to climb the Southern League North standings and secure their spot in the postseason.

This series marks the second-to-last meeting between these two teams this season, and it comes at a crucial moment for Knoxville. With barely a month left in the season and trailing the division-leading Barons by seven and a half games, there is absolutely no room for error for the Smokies.

Feeling the pressure and facing a sense of déjà vu, the Montgomery Biscuits are back in the hunt in the second half of the season. After coming up just four games short to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the first half, they now find themselves in another tight race, trailing by only two and a half games in the Southern League South standings. With playoff hopes very much alive, the Biscuits are determined to wreak havoc in Knoxville, and the Smokies will need to stay sharp at Covenant Health Park this week.

Montgomery, the Tampa Bay Rays Double-A affiliate, comes into the series with a 22-23 record in the second half of the season. While the Biscuits have remained competitive at home, they've struggled mightily on the road, posting a 6-15 record. As for the Knoxville Smokies, the Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate, they sit at 23-21 having won their last four games. Knoxville will look to take advantage of Montgomery's road woes as they aim to protect home turf and gain ground in the Southern League North race.

First pitch of the homestand is set for 7:00 PM ET at Covenant Health Park on Tuesday night.

Montgomery comes into this series locked in a tightly contested battle with the Columbus Clingstones, with both teams sitting just two and a half games behind Pensacola. The Biscuits bring a mix of young talent and experienced playmakers, with standout performers like Kamren James and TJ Nichols leading the charge. James has been a consistent offensive threat, delivering nine hits across his last 30 at-bats. Meanwhile, Nichols has dominated the mound in the month of August, not allowing an earned run in 13 innings pitched so far. The Smokies will need to stay locked in to navigate past him when he takes the mound this week, as he sits as the No. 20 overall prospect in the Rays system.

Knoxville isn't letting off the gas as they head into this series against the Montgomery Biscuits sitting above .500 once again. The Smokies have led the Southern League North in second-half runs scored (199), making their lineup a force to be reckoned with. On the mound, right-hander Tyler Schlaffer has been pitching well as of late, posting a 2.81 ERA with 19 strikeouts across 16 innings in the month of August. He currently sits as the No. 30 overall prospect in the Cubs organization. At the plate, Pedro Ramirez continues to dazzle, hitting .263 with 29 RBIs and 14 stolen bases across 56 games at home. Ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the Cubs system, Ramirez has been the heartbeat of the Smokies lineup this season. With Schlaffer's arm and Ramirez's bat, fans are in for a thrilling series at Covenant Health Park as the Smokies look to finish the season strong and keep their playoff hopes alive.

With the Biscuits coming in ready to take control of the Southern League South and the Smokies riding the momentum of their recent win streak, this series is shaping up to be a must-see showdown. Every game this week matters, with plenty on the line for both teams.

Players to Watch

Reivaj Garcia has been lighting up this season at Covenant Health Park. The switch hitter is batting .327 with 9 RBIs and 42 total bases at home, while currently posting an .802 OPS across 10 hits and four RBIs in his last 10 games. His contact approach and defensive versatility make him a constant threat at the plate and a huge spark in the Smokies' offense. Complementing Garcia's impact on the field is starting pitcher Jaxon Wiggins, who has been nearly untouchable in his four home starts this season. He is posting a 1.33 ERA over 20.1 innings while striking out 21 batters. Wiggins thrives under the home crowd, dominating opposing lineups and providing Knoxville with one of its most reliable arms.

The Biscuits, on the other hand, bring plenty of firepower to Knoxville this week. Homer Bush Jr. has been on a tear at the plate as of late, hitting .371 with 15 total bases and six RBIs over his last 10 games. He is also riding a 13 game hit streak along with a 26 game on-base streak. Knoxville's pitchers will need to be on top of their game to keep him in check. Meanwhile, Jack Hartman has been dominant on the road, posting a 2.45 ERA in 15 road appearances this season. Hartman has the ability to silence even Knoxville's hottest hitters, setting the stage for a key series this week.

Probable Pitching Matchups

8/19 Tuesday, 7:00 PM ET

TBD vs RHP Ty Cummings (5-3, 3.22 ERA)

8/20 Wednesday, 7:00 PM ET

RHP Walker Powell (0-0, 6.43 ERA) vs RHP Brody Hopkins (5-7, 3.06 ERA)

8/21 Thursday, 7:00 PM ET

RHP Tommy Romero (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs RHP TJ Nichols (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

8/22 Friday, 7:00 PM ET

RHP Erian Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs RHP Ty Johnson (5-5, 2.83 ERA)

8/23 Saturday, 7:00 PM ET

RHP Jaxon Wiggins (2-0, 2.25 ERA) vs RHP Owen Wild (5-7, 4.91 ERA)

8/24 Sunday, 2:00 PM ET

RHP Tyler Schlaffer (4-1, 2.57 ERA) vs RHP Jackson Baumeister (0-4, 6.44 ERA)

Smokies fans, the heat is on as the season winds down. This is just the second-to-last homestand, and Knoxville is fighting hard to keep their playoff hopes alive in the Southern League North standings. Even though the Barons still lead the division by a sizable margin, the Smokies aren't giving up. With Montgomery coming to town this week, there's still a chance to close the gap. Every hit, every run, and every win counts, and your energy this week could be the spark Knoxville needs to make a late-season push.

Get ready for an action-packed week at Covenant Health Park as your team returns home for a huge showdown against the Montgomery Biscuits. The fun kicks off Thursday with Titans Night, a full tribute to the Tennessee Titans featuring giveaways, themed entertainment, and special appearances from T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders. The excitement keeps on rolling into Saturday for our Tennessee Night, where fans are encouraged to checker the stands in orange and white. We will also be giving away a Dylan Sampson bobblehead to the first 2,000 fans and the Smokies will be taking the field in exclusive specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off to fans before our spectacular postgame fireworks show. It's the perfect week to cheer on the Smokies, celebrate Tennessee pride, and bring the energy as the season winds down in Knoxville.Listen to all the action on the radio, 92.5 FM/1180 AM WKCE or watch live on MiLB.tv or the MLB App.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 19, 2025

Burnt Biscuits: Smokies Set to Turn Up the Heat on Montgomery - Knoxville Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.