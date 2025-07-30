Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host Florida State, Mississippi State Fall Baseball Exhibition

Blue Wahoos Stadium, home of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will host the Florida State Seminoles and Mississippi State Bulldogs for a fall baseball exhibition at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, October 18.

The exhibition, which marks the second consecutive year that the Seminoles will play a fall game at Blue Wahoos Stadium, was announced by Pensacola mayor D.C. Reeves in a press conference on Wednesday. Reeves, a 2007 Florida State University graduate, played a significant role in organizing the event.

"It was a passion project to help bring Florida State Baseball to Pensacola for the first time ever last year," said Reeves. "And to have them so excited to play another storied program in our beautiful downtown is a testament to the amazing impression left by our city, our Wahoos and our fans."

The game will begin at 1:00 p.m. CT. Blue Wahoos season ticket members will have exclusive early access to purchase tickets beginning today, while tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 12 at 9:00 a.m. CT through BlueWahoos.com.

The exhibition marks a rematch from the 2025 Tallahassee Regional, where the Seminoles defeated the Bulldogs to secure an appearance in the Super Regional.

"Our organization's mission is to create memorable experiences, and bringing two elite college baseball teams to Pensacola is going to create memories for a lot of people," said Pensacola Blue Wahoos team president Jonathan Griffith. "We're excited to provide this event both to our local, longtime Blue Wahoos fans, as well as the many visitors who will be taking in our award-winning gameday experience for the first time."

In the inaugural fall baseball exhibition at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2024, Florida State played host to the Auburn Tigers in front of a capacity crowd. The game featured 18 total players selected in this month's 2025 MLB Draft, including a program-record 11 Florida State players. Three Seminoles in last year's exhibition were selected by the Miami Marlins, the MLB affiliate of the Blue Wahoos, with Max Williams, Drew Faurot and Joey Volini poised to eventually return to Pensacola on their path to the major leagues.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

