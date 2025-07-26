White Fans 14 in Historic Performance for Blue Wahoos

Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Thomas White

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Thomas White put together one of the most dominant performances in Minor League Baseball history Saturday night, striking out a career-high 14 batters over 5.0 scoreless innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 4-2 to the Knoxville Smokies.

White, 20, the top prospect in the Miami Marlins organization, struck out 14 of the 17 men he faced in the most commanding start of his career. Scattering two singles without walking a batter, White tied a modern Southern League record by striking out eight consecutive batters from the final out of the first inning to the first out of the fourth inning. His 14 strikeouts were the most in a Minor League Baseball game this season, and second only to Tony Cingrani's 15 strikeouts over 8.0 innings in 2012 for the most in by a single pitcher in Blue Wahoos history.

White struck out 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, a feat that has not been accomplished in Major League Baseball in the Expansion Era (since 1961).

The game was a low-scoring affair, with Knoxville starter Ryan Gallagher matching White's zeroes and pitching into the seventh inning in a scoreless game. Johnny Olmstead broke the deadlock with a two-run homer in the seventh against Frankie Scalzo Jr. (W, 4-3), his 10th of the year to tie for the team lead.

The Blue Wahoos had gone 37-0 when leading after seven innings, but the Smokies put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the eighth inning to turn the tables. Jaylen Palmer beat out an infield single before Jefferson Rojas hit an RBI double off the left field wall. Pedro Ramirez walked, putting two runners aboard for BJ Murray Jr., Knoxville's most potent power threat. The switch-hitting first baseman blasted a three-run shot off Nigel Belgrave (L, 4-1), ending a streak of 11 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run for the Blue Wahoos righty and giving the Smokies a 4-2 lead.

Tyler Santana (S, 3) worked a spotless ninth to end Pensacola's five-game winning streak and Knoxville's seven-game losing streak.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Smokies on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Covenant Health Park is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 12:55 CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

