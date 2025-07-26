Biscuits Comeback Stifled in Loss to Barons

July 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Hunter Stovall(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (49-46, 11-15) fell to the Birmingham Barons (56-39, 18-8) in the fifth game of the series 6-4 on Saturday night.

The loss goes against right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins. Over 3.2 innings, he accounted for three strikeouts with just one earned run allowed. Bullpen pitcher Trevor Martin matched that with three strikeouts for himself over two innings.

Just 18 miles from his hometown of Pelham, Ala., Hunter Stovall smashed a solo-home run in the seventh inning. The 28-year-old finished an impressive 3-for-4, with a single and double to go with his homer.

Tatem Levins managed another multi-hit night. With a single and two double on the night, it's his second consecutive multi-hit night and 15th of the year.

Trailing 6-1 entering the ninth, Montgomery managed to get the tying run up to bat after a string of singles and a two-RBI double from Levins. Birmingham would not allow any more than that, and put the series at 4-1 in favor of the Barons.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Regions Field. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Riley Gowens is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 4 p.m. CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

