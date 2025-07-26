Barons Hang On For The 6-4 Win Over The Biscuits

July 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons got back on the winning way with a 6-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits before 3,795 at Regions Field on Saturday night. The Barons had their 12-game winning streak snapped last night, but rebounded with a win and stay 7.0 games ahead of Knoxville in the second-half playoff race.

Starting pitcher Jake Palisch pitched 4.0 innings, giving up five hits, no runs, and a walk with a strikeout. Relief pitcher Jordan Roach (2-0, 3.57) gets the win, going 2.2 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, and one walk with four strikeouts. Jordan Mike pitched 1.1 innings, giving up only a walk with two strikeouts. Tyler Davis was roughed up in the ninth, giving up three hits, three earned runs, and a walk with a strikeout.

The Barons scored first in the game when William Bergolla singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Jason Matthews, and the Barons took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Caden Connor reaches base on a throwing error and scores on a RBI double by Calvin Harris. Harris hit the chalk line down the right field line, and Connor scored on the play, and the Barons led 2-0. Matt Hogan singled on a ground ball to right field, scoring Harris. Rikuu Nishida singled on a soft ground ball off the pitcher's glove, and Matthews scored on the play. With the runs, the Barons led 4-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Connor singled to left field and Mario Camilletti walked. Harris singled to center field, scoring Connor, and the Barons led 5-0. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Nishida singled and then stole second base, his 32nd of the season. A wild pitch placed Nishida on third base. Sam Antonacci singled, scoring Nishida, and the Barons led 6-0.

In the top of the seventh inning, Hunter Stovall homers to left field and the Biscuits get on the scoreboard at 6-1. In the top of the ninth inning, the Biscuits had the tying run at the plate after they scored three runs, but Tyler Davis got the last batter to fly out to right field.

For the Barons, Nishida had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Harris had two hits, two RBI, and a run scored. Hogan had two hits and an RBI in the Barons' win.

The Barons (56-39, 18-8 in the second half) will try to give five wins in the six-game series against the Biscuits (49-46, 11-15 in the second half) with game six on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. CT.







Southern League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.