Pitching Stars, Pratt Reaches Five Times as Shuckers Clinch Series Win

July 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers catcher Matthew Wood circles the bases

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (55-40, 13-13) scored seven of the game's final eight runs in a 7-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (33-61, 9-17) at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. In the win, Cooper Pratt recorded a three-hit night and reached base five times. The Shuckers clinched their 11 th series win of the year and their seventh over their last eight home series.

The Shuckers fell behind in the first inning with a sacrifice fly from Denzer Guzman, scoring Travis Blakenhorn from third. In the third, Matthew Wood gave the Shuckers a 3-1 lead with a three-run home run to right-center, his fourth of the year. Jheremy Vargas added onto the Shuckers' lead in the fourth with an RBI single to center, scoring Adam Hall. Darrien Miller made it 6-1 in the seventh inning with a two-RBI double off the wall in left-center. Both teams scored a run in the eighth inning with an RBI single from Denzer Guzman in the top half and a wild pitch that scored Garrett Spain from third in the bottom half.

Nate Peterson started strong for the Shuckers with 4.0 innings and one run allowed, trying his longest appearance of the season. Zach Peek (4-1) earned the win with 3.0 shutout innings and two strikeouts, while Abdiel Mendoza closed out the game with a strikeout over 2.0 innings. Sean Poppen (2-4) took the loss for the Trash Pandas. At the plate, Cooper Pratt (3-for-3) and Darrien Miller (2-for-3) each recorded a multi-hit performance for the Shuckers.

The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch at 5:05 p.m. Alexander Cornielle (3-5, 3.66) is set to start for the Shuckers against Walbert Urena (4-6, 5.34) for the Trash Pandas. The Shuckers will finish out the homestand with Fun Day Sunday and Princess Night. Meet-and-greet opportunities will be available with fan-favorite princesses throughout the game. Fans can purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players. The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can also stay after the game to catch on the field. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

