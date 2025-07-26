Trash Pandas Drop Third Straight, Fall 7-2 to Biloxi

July 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BILOXI, Miss. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-17, 33-61) suffered their third consecutive loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (13-13, 55-40) on Saturday night, falling 7-2 as Biloxi clinched the six-game series at Keesler Federal Park.

Rocket City got on the board early in the first inning. Travis Blankenhorn tripled with one out, and Denzer Guzman -who leads the team in RBIs-drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center to give the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead.

Sean Poppen (L, 2-4) made a spot start, his first of 2025 and only his second since 2019. He breezed through the first two innings but ran into trouble in the third, surrendering a single, a walk, and a three-run homer to Matthew Wood, giving Biloxi a 3-1 advantage.

The Shuckers added a run in the fourth on an RBI single from Jheremy Vargas, and tacked on two more in the seventh to stretch the lead to 6-1. Rocket City reliever AJ Block worked effectively in relief, stranding the bases loaded in the fifth and allowing just one run over 2.2 innings.

Nelson Rada sparked a late push with a leadoff double in the eighth and finished the night 2-for-4. Guzman added his team-leading 16th multi-RBI game with a groundout that plated Rada to make it 6-2. However, a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth allowed Garrett Spain to score the final run for Biloxi.

Of Note:

Rada extended his on-base streak to 15 games and recorded his team-best 25th multi-hit game of the season.

Guzman pushed his on-base streak to seven games and is now tied for fifth in the Southern League in RBIs.

Blankenhorn's triple was his first with Rocket City this season.

The series finale is set for Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. CT. Rocket City's RHP Walbert Urena (4-5, 5.34 ERA) will face off against Biloxi's RHP Alexander Cornielle (3-5, 3.66 ERA) in a rematch of Tuesday's opener. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, stream on MiLB.tv, or tune in to Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand from July 28 to August 3 against the Birmingham Barons. The homestand features special events, including Educator Appreciation Night, presented by COUNTRY Financial; Space Night with a jersey auction; Dinosaur Weekend; and more!

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.