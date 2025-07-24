Homestand Highlights: Trash Pandas Feature Space Night & Dinosaur Weekend vs. Barons

July 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their tenth homestand of the season, welcoming the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, from Tuesday, July 29, through Sunday, August 3. The week is packed with excitement, including Space Night on Friday, August 1, featuring a jersey auction and postgame fireworks, plus a can't-miss Dinosaur Weekend filled with prehistoric fun for the whole family.

The homestand features an exciting lineup of promotions, including the following highlights:

Tuesday, July 29 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Wednesday, July 30 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your pup and cheer on the Trash Pandas together! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog on entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game. As a special treat, every dog will receive a free Pup Cup, redeemable at Sweet Space.

Educator Appreciation Night, presented by COUNTRY Financial®: The Trash Pandas teamed up with COUNTRY Financial® to salute local Educators.

Supply Drive: Fans are encouraged to bring new school supplies to Toyota Field to help stock classrooms for the upcoming school year. Donations will benefit educators across North Alabama. Collection bins will be located at the Pepsi Gate entrance.

Thursday, July 31 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available at the Rock Porch, Clyde Mays Clubhouse Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club for fans 21 and older.

Salute to the Negro Leagues: For Throwback Thursday, the Barons and Trash Pandas will wear the Rickwood Classic uniforms honoring Negro League history. Birmingham will suit up as the Birmingham Black Barons, the team Hall of Famer Willie Mays played for at age 17 in 1948. Rocket City will represent the Huntsville Stars, a Negro Minor League team from the late 1940s to the 1950s that provided African American players with a platform during segregation, including standouts like Otha Bailey, Carl Holden, and Eugene Scruggs.

Friday, August 1 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by SAIC!

Space Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will wear Space-themed jerseys, sponsored by Bridge Street Town Centre, inspired by the close relationship with the space industry, with proceeds benefiting Family Center Services, Inc. and the Trash Pandas Foundation.

Space Night with NASA: Trash Pandas have teamed up with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for photo opportunities and activities, including Rocket Inflatables, NASA letters, and an RS-25 engine outside the Pepsi gates. Director Joseph Pelfrey will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and present the Trash Pandas with a special gift from NASA MSFC.

Saturday, August 2 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Dinosaur Weekend (Day 1): In partnership with the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, get ready for a Jurassic-sized adventure at Toyota Field! The prehistoric fun will allow fans to enjoy life-sized animatronic and static dinos, dino-themed activities for kids, and interactive photo ops that will transport you back in time. Fans can also look forward to special giveaways, themed ballpark fare, and appearances from some ROAR-some dinosaur guests, and even a hatching baby Dino Egg.

Sunday, August 3 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Dinosaur Weekend (Day 2): The dino-fun continues on Sunday at Toyota Field!

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first-base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Single-game tickets for Trash Pandas games start at just $8 and can be purchased at TPTix.com.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







