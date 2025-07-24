Pandas Split Doubleheader in Biloxi Behind Strong Starts from Aldegheri, Klassen

BILOXI, Miss. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-15, 33-59) split a Thursday doubleheader with the Biloxi Shuckers (11-13, 53-40) at Keesler Federal Park, taking game one 5-1 before falling in the nightcap, 3-1.

Game 1: Trash Pandas 5, Shuckers 1

Rocket City came out swinging in the opener, scoring three runs over the first two innings. Nelson Rada extended his on-base streak to 12 games with a leadoff single and later scored on a two-out RBI single from Ben Gobbel to open the scoring.

In the second, Myles Emmerson led off with a single, and after two quick outs, the Trash Pandas sparked a two-out rally. Rada, Travis Blankenhorn, and Denzer Guzman delivered three consecutive singles, with Rada and Guzman driving in runs to stretch the lead to 3-0. Guzman's RBI was his 50th of the season.

Left-hander Sam Aldegheri (W, 5-6) turned in one of his strongest outings of the year, allowing just one unearned run across 6.0 innings. The Italian southpaw gave up three hits, walked two, and struck out five for his fourth quality start of the season.

Gobbel reached base all four times in the opener and added a stolen base before scoring the fourth run. In the sixth, Guzman notched his 51st RBI with a single that plated Rada, who had doubled for his third hit of the game.

Camden Minacci closed it out with a scoreless seventh, walking one and striking out two to secure the victory.

Game 2: Shuckers 3, Trash Pandas 1

Offense was limited in the nightcap, with both teams relying on timely power. Biloxi struck first in the second inning when Zavier Warren tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Garrett Spain.

Oscar Colas responded with a solo home run in the fourth, a 412-foot blast to center - his ninth of the season and sixth in his last 15 games - to tie it 1-1.

George Klassen (L, 3-8), making his second start since the MLB Futures Game, was solid once again despite taking the loss. The Angels' No. 3 prospect tossed a complete game, allowing three runs on four hits over 6.0 innings with one walk and six strikeouts. He threw 92 pitches and was still touching 97 mph in the sixth.

Biloxi broke the tie in the sixth with a two-out, two-run homer from Ethan Murray, handing Rocket City the loss in the nightcap.

Of Note:

George Klassen has a 2.16 ERA over three July starts, with 22 strikeouts and 7 walks in 16.2 innings.

Aldegheri (No. 8) and Klassen (No. 3) - two of the Angels' top 10 prospects (MLB Pipeline) - combined to allow just three earned runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts over 12.0 innings Thursday.

Nelson Rada went 3-for-6 across both games with a double, RBI, three runs, and two steals. He's reached base in 13 straight games and now has 33 stolen bases on the season, just two shy of his 2023 total.

Denzer Guzman reached base in both games and went 2-for-4 in the opener. He has reached safely in 18 of his last 20 games and leads the league in July with a 1.113 OPS, 12 extra-base hits, a .349 average, and 16 RBIs.

With 14 more hits Thursday, Rocket City has 81 hits over their last nine games, batting .286 - third-best in all of Double-A during that stretch. The Trash Pandas have also launched 17 home runs in 16 games since July 3, leading the Southern League and ranking third across Double-A.

