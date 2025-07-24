Biscuits Drop Game Three to Barons 7-6

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (48-45, 10-14) fell short in game three against the Birmingham Barons (55-38, 17-7) in a 7-6 final score.

The starting pitcher for Montgomery was Ty Cummings. The 23-year-old managed four strikeouts over his 5.1 innings on the mound.

Despite the loss, it was an impressive night from the batter's box for Montgomery. With nine hits on the night, three different batters had multi-hit nights.

Colton Ledbetter managed a 3-for-4 night including a double and a run scored. Homer Bush Jr. and Tatem Levins both had two hits each. Both managed to score a run, while Levins tallied two RBI's.

Even with strong performances from his teammates, it was Brock Jones who shined brightest. With a solo-home run and a ninth inning triple, he now has accounted for at least one home run in each of the last four series.

The fourth game of the series is on Wednesday night at Regions Field. Yoniel Curet will make the start for Montgomery while Hagen Smith is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

