Angels Select the Contract of Trash Pandas Reliever José Quijada

July 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BILOXI, Miss. - The Los Angeles Angels have selected the contract of Rocket City Trash Pandas left-handed reliever José Quijada.

Quijada, 28, has been dominant for Rocket City this season, going 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA over 27 appearances. In 26.1 innings pitched, he's walked nine, struck out nine, and held opponents to a .235 average.

Since June 27, the Caripito, Venezuela native has been lights-out, tossing 9.0 scoreless innings across his last nine outings. During that stretch, he went 2-0 with 12 strikeouts, just three walks, and a .194 opponent batting average.

He joined the Trash Pandas on May 10 after being activated from the Triple-A Salt Lake development list and quickly became a reliable arm out of the bullpen.

Across parts of five Major League seasons with the Marlins and Angels, Quijada owns a 4.64 ERA in 140 relief appearances, with 172 strikeouts over 128.0 innings. He was claimed off waivers by the Angels in February 2020 and has spent most of his MLB time in the Halos' bullpen. After Tommy John surgery ended his 2023 campaign, he returned in 2024 and didn't allow a run in 17 of his 22 outings for Los Angeles.

In 2022, Quijada posted a 3.98 ERA with 52 strikeouts and three saves over 40.2 innings for the Angels.

The Trash Pandas face off against Biloxi in a doubleheader today at Keesler Federal Park beginning at 5:05 pm. Rocket City is sending LHP Sam Aldegheri (4-6, 4.75 ERA) to the mound in the opener, followed by RHP George Klassen (3-7, 5.86 ERA) in Game 2. Biloxi will counter with RHP Brett Wichrowski (1-3, 2.40 ERA) in Game 1 and RHP K.C. Hunt (4-6, 5.43 ERA) in the nightcap. Fans can watch the doubleheader live on Bally Sports Live, stream it on MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand from July 28-August 3 against the Birmingham Barons. The homestand features special events including Educator Appreciation Night presented by COUNTRY Financial, Space Night with a jersey auction, Dinosaur Weekend, and more!

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.