Farris Reaches 100 K's, But Late Rally Sinks Trash Pandas in Biloxi

July 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BILOXI, Miss. - Mitch Farris became the seventh pitcher in Rocket City Trash Pandas history to record 100 strikeouts in a season, but a late Biloxi rally handed Rocket City a 3-2 loss on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. For the second time in three days, weather interfered, delaying the first pitch by 50 minutes before the game got underway at 7:25.

Farris struck out six over 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, scattering five hits and three walks in a no-decision. His milestone 100th strikeout came in the fourth inning, and he now ranks second in the Southern League with 103 punchouts.

Biloxi (54-40, 12-13) opened the scoring in the fourth on an RBI single from Jheremy Vargas. Rocket City (33-60, 9-16) responded in the seventh, taking a 2-1 lead on a wild pitch and a throwing error that allowed both Ben Gobbel and Sam Brown to score after reaching base to start the inning.

Farris exited after the sixth, and the Trash Pandas bullpen couldn't hold the lead. In the eighth, Zavier Warren tied the game with an RBI double off Brady Choban (L, 1-5), and an error at third base allowed the go-ahead run to score.

The Pandas threatened in the ninth, putting the tying run in scoring position after an error and wild pitch, but Ryan Middendorf (S, 1) shut the door to earn his first save of the season.

Of Note:

Denzer Guzman went 1-for-4 with his 23rd double and 35th extra-base hit of the year, tied for the most in the Southern League.

Guzman has reached base in six straight games and 19 of his last 21.

Samy Natera Jr.'s eighth-inning appearance ended a streak of seven straight outings without allowing an earned run.

Tate Kuehner of Biloxi also fanned six over 6.0 innings, edging out Farris for the league strikeout lead with 104.

Friday's game featured five total errors-three by Biloxi and two by Rocket City.

The win marked just Biloxi's fourth in 35 games this season when trailing after seven innings.

The six-game series continues Saturday night in Biloxi. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm CT, with neither team settling on a starting pitcher. Fans can watch live on Bally Sports Live, stream on MiLB.tv, or listen via Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand from July 28 to August 3 against the Birmingham Barons. The homestand features special events, including Educator Appreciation Night, presented by COUNTRY Financial; Space Night with a jersey auction; Dinosaur Weekend; and more!

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.