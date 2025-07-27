Brown's Ninth-Inning Blast Lifts Trash Pandas to Comeback Win

July 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BILOXI, Miss. - Sam Brown launched a clutch two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-17, 34-61) to a 3-2 comeback win over the Biloxi Shuckers (13-14, 55-41) on Sunday evening at Keesler Federal Park. The victory marked just the second time in 47 games this season that the Trash Pandas won when trailing after the eighth inning.

Rocket City struck first in the opening frame. Denzer Guzman extended his on-base streak to eight games with a two-out single, and Oscar Colás followed with an RBI double to give the Pandas a 1-0 lead.

On the mound, Walbert Ureña delivered one of his finest outings of the season, matching a career high with eight strikeouts over 6.0 innings of one-run ball. He allowed just three hits and two walks, with the only blemish a solo home run from Darrien Miller in the fifth. Ureña ended his night by striking out the side in the sixth, logging his seventh quality start of the year.

The Shuckers' pitching staff kept Rocket City quiet through the middle innings. Starter Alexander Cornielle, along with relievers Mark Manfredi and Brian Fitzpatrick (L, 4-3), combined to retire 15 consecutive batters from the fourth through the eighth.

Biloxi took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth when Samy Natera Jr. walked two and gave up a single, leading to a go-ahead sacrifice fly by Zavier Warren. Brady Choban (W, 2-5) entered in relief and got a key groundout to keep the deficit at one.

Rocket City's rally came quickly in the ninth. After Colás reached on an error, Brown crushed the first pitch he saw from Fitzpatrick over the left field fence for his fifth home run of the season and a 3-2 Trash Pandas lead.

Choban returned for the bottom of the ninth and worked around a single and an error to lock down the win.

Of Note:

The Trash Pandas split the 12-game season series with Biloxi, going 6-6.

Guzman extended his on-base streak to eight games before exiting in the third after being hit by a pitch.

Brown's go-ahead homer was his second in July.

Ureña now has seven quality starts in 19 appearances this season.

Nelson Rada had his 15-game on-base streak snapped with a 0-for-4 day at the plate.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand from July 28 to August 3 against the Birmingham Barons. The homestand features special events, including Educator Appreciation Night, presented by COUNTRY Financial; Space Night with a jersey auction; Dinosaur Weekend; and more!

