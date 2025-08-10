Offense Stalls, Bullpen Works Overtime in 3-0 Loss to Columbus on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Four Columbus Clingstones (19-20, 45-60) pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout, defeating the Rocket City Trash Pandas (12-27, 36-71) 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Synovus Park to wrap up the series. Rocket City dropped five of six on their first-ever Georgia road trip and will return to Toyota Field for a six-game set with Knoxville beginning Tuesday.

Making his 125th career appearance - and first professional start - left-hander Dylan Phillips became the 14th different Trash Pandas pitcher to start a game this season. The Kansas State product tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out one before turning the ball over to the bullpen. Jake Smith followed with a scoreless third, but Columbus broke through in the fourth against Nick Jones (L, 1-3) with a sacrifice fly from Geraldo Quintero and an RBI single by Dylan Shockley off reliever Sam Ryan.

Clingstones starter Brett Sears (W, 5-3) was dominant, striking out eight without a walk over 6.0 shutout innings. Rocket City's best chance to score came in the sixth when Mac McCroskey singled and Ben Gobbel was hit by a pitch, but both were left stranded. Columbus added an insurance run in the sixth when Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. delivered an RBI single off Camden Minacci, who had walked three in the inning.

The Trash Pandas' bullpen held firm the rest of the way, with Sam Ryan (1.1 IP), Roman Phansalkar (1.1 IP), and Luke Murphy (1.0 IP) all posting scoreless outings. For Columbus, Hunter Stratton and Ellison Joseph kept Rocket City off the board before LJ McDonough (S, 2) closed it out in the ninth.

Rocket City was held to just three hits a night after collecting 13, with Oscar Colas extending his on-base streak to five games and both Gobbel and David Calabrese reaching safely for the fourth straight contest.

The Trash Pandas make the bus ride back to Madison on Sunday night and have Monday off before beginning a six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies on Tuesday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP George Klassen (3-10, 6.17) making the start for Rocket City, against RHP Grant Kipp (6-4, 3.41) for Columbus. Fans can watch live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Upcoming Promotions:

Tuesday, August 12 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, select wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Strength in All Abilities Night: The Trash Pandas are proud to celebrate the talents, stories, and contributions of individuals with disabilities from across North Alabama. The evening will include a special pregame parade beginning at 5:50 pm.

Wednesday - Tito's Dog Days with pup-friendly seating, $1 dog donations to Greater Huntsville Humane Society, free Pup Cups, plus North Alabama Colleges Night.

Thursday - Throwback Thursday $3 beer specials, Beer Stein Giveaway for first 1,000 (21+), Oktoberfest beer sampling, and Bavarian-themed entertainment.

Friday - Friday Night Fireworks and Peraton Toiletries Drive to benefit First Stop.

Saturday - Youth Space Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans aged 17 and under.

Sunday - Faith & Family Day with pregame concert, player testimony, autograph session, and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







