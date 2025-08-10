Biscuits Swipe Series Finale from Pensacola

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (58-50, 20-19), held a one-run lead down the stretch in a 3-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (56-51, 22-16) to wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. The club snagged five of six games in the series and pulled within 2 1/2 games of the division lead.

Both clubs exchanged runs in the first inning. Brayden Taylor found a patch of grass in left center in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 1-1. Owen Wild battled through six hits and allowed one run over his four-inning start.

Down 2-1 in the sixth, Homer Bush Jr. came through with a two-out, two-run, single to make it 3-2. Bush Jr. finished the series with 12 hits and 10 stolen bases.

The bullpen combined for five innings of one-run ball. Derrick Edington set up the final inning by retiring six in a row in the seventh and the eighth. Trevor Martin earned the save, sitting down all three hitters in the ninth for the 3-2 win.

The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a 12-game road trip to the state of Tennessee to face Chattanooga and Knoxville for six games each. The Biscuits return home from August 26-31 for a six-game home series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

