Wahoos Dealt Series-Closing Loss in Montgomery

August 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (56-51) fell in their series finale against the Montgomery Biscuits (58-50) by a final score of 3-2.

The Wahoos sprung on top immediately in the top of the first. After a single and two walks loaded the bases against Montgomery starter Owen Wild, second baseman Yiddi Cappe bounced an RBI infield single to the left side to drive in his first Double-A run.

The Biscuits responded in the home half with a run of their own. With two on and two out against Pensacola starter Jacob Miller, second baseman Brayden Taylor drove home third baseman Cooper Kinney with a single to tie the game 1-1.

Neither team scored again until the top of the fifth inning. Facing new Montgomery righthander Ryan Shreve (W, 4-3), right fielder Kemp Alderman doubled and center fielder Fenwick Trimble walked to put two Wahoos aboard with nobody out. Left fielder Colby Shade then sacrificed to move both runners up before Yiddi Cappe drove in his second run of the game with a sacrifice fly. After five innings, Pensacola led 2-1.

Montgomery battled back with a rally in the sixth inning. Facing lefthander Luis Palacios (L, 3-3) in his second inning of relief, the Biscuits put a pair aboard with a walk and a hit batter. A double steal then placed runners at second and third with one out before Palacios struck out Biscuit designated hitter Colton Ledbetter. Righthander Nigel Belgrave (BS, 2) then entered and allowed a two-out, two-run single to center fielder Homer Bush Jr. that gave Montgomery a 3-2 lead.

Bush's go-ahead hit proved to be the difference as Montgomery shut down the Blue Wahoos to close out the series. The Biscuits' staff retired the final 13 Blue Wahoo batters of the game in order en route to a 3-2 victory.

With the defeat, the Wahoos' lead over the Biscuits in the Southern League's South Division stands at 2.5 games with 31 games remaining.

The Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday, August 12 when they begin a six-game series versus the Birmingham Barons. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.







