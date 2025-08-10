Shuckers Fall to Smokies in Road Trip Finale

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (59-49, 17-22) fell to the Knoxville Smokies (51-55, 19-19), 3-2, at Covenant Health Park on Sunday afternoon in the series finale and the final game of the team's 12-game road trip.

The Shuckers struck first for the second consecutive game, three batters in, with a two-run home run from Blake Burke to center that travelled 411 feet. The Smokies got on the board in the fifth inning with an RBI single to left from Andy Garriola, making it 2-1. Knoxville took the lead later in the inning when Jefferson Rojas and Brett Bateman were both hit with the bases loaded, making it 3-2.

Tyler Schlaffer (3-1) earned the win for the Smokies while Brett Wichrowski (1-5) took the loss for the Shuckers. Brad Deppermann earned his fourth save of the season with a scoreless ninth. Out of the bullpen, Nick Merkel (1.0ip, 1k), Raúl Alcantara (1.0ip, 2k) and Austin Roberts (1.0ip) combined for 3.0 shutout innings and three strikeouts, including Alcantara's first strikeout with the Shuckers.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers return to Keesler Federal Park for a six-game set against the Columbus Clingstones that begins on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. The Shuckers return home with a Sal Frelick No. 1 name-and-number shirsey giveaway for the first 250 fans in celebration of the 2024 National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award© winner. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

