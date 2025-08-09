Aldegheri, Long Ball Power Trash Pandas Past Clingstones 7-3

August 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Rocket City starter Sam Aldegheri turned in seven quality innings, and the Trash Pandas' (12026, 36-70) bats came alive with three home runs in a 7-3 win over the Columbus Clingstones (18-20, 44-60) on Saturday night at Synovus Park.

Aldegheri (W, 6-7) got off to a rocky start, surrendering a leadoff homer to Patrick Clohisy - his first at the Double-A level - on the first pitch he threw. From there, the Italian left-hander was in complete control, holding Columbus to just one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. It was his fourth consecutive quality start and fifth in his last six outings since July 2.

Columbus starter Drue Hackenberg (L, 1-6) struggled early, but Rocket City stranded four runners over the first three innings. The breakthrough came in the fourth when Matt Coutney tied the game with a solo shot to right. One inning later, Ryan Nicholson's RBI single - part of his three-hit night - gave the Trash Pandas a 2-1 lead.

The Pandas blew it open in the sixth. The first four batters reached, highlighted by an RBI single from Ben Gobbel and an RBI double from David Mershon. A throwing error from the outfield brought in a third run, pushing the lead to 5-1 and ending Hackenberg's night.

Columbus made a late push in the eighth, plating two runs on consecutive RBI singles from Adam Zebrowski and Drew Compton off reliever Camden Minacci. But Rocket City responded immediately in the ninth as Nicholson and Oscar Colás went deep on back-to-back pitches - the Trash Pandas' first back-to-back homers since July 11, 2024.

Samy Natera Jr. closed it out in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

Rocket City racked up 12 hits, including 3-for-5 from Nicholson and 2-for-4 from David Calabrese. Gobbel reached three times, scoring twice, while both Colás and Nicholson homered for the second time in the series.

The series concludes on Sunday with the finale of the six-game series against Columbus at Synovus Park. The Trash Pandas have not named a starter while RHP Brett Sears (4-3, 3.71) for Columbus. Fans can watch live on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their 11th homestand of the season, hosting the Knoxville Smokies (Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) from Tuesday, August 12, through Sunday, August 17. The six-game series will feature a full slate of exciting promotions, including a Beer Stein Giveaway, Friday Night Fireworks, Youth Space Jersey Giveaway, and Faith & Family Day.

