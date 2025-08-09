Dominant White Earns First Double-A Win in 6-1 Wahoos Victory

August 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Thomas White

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Thomas White(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Thomas White took a no-hitter through 5.2 innings, struck out nine Montgomery Biscuits batters over a career-high 6.0 frames, and earned his first Double-A win as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos snapped a four-game losing skid with a 6-1 win on Saturday night.

White (W, 1-1), the top prospect in the Miami Marlins organization, allowed only two harmless walks before Homer Bush Jr. broke up his no-hit bid with a soft single into center field with two outs in the sixth inning. White has now struck out 30 batters over 15.2 innings in his last three starts, allowing only two total earned runs in the process.

Biscuits starter Ty Johnson (L, 5-5) matched White zero for zero in the early innings, allowing only a single and a walk through 5.0 frames. Spencer Bramwell led off the sixth with a single, advanced on a Michael Snyder hit, took third on a Cody Morissette bunt, and scored on a Fenwick Trimble sacrifice fly for a 1-0 Blue Wahoos lead in the sixth.

White, who had never pitched beyond 5.1 innings in his professional career, stranded two in the bottom of the sixth to complete his outing on a high note. The Pensacola offense then tacked on four runs in the top of the seventh with a two-out rally, started by Yiddi Cappe's first Double-A hit. Eric Rataczak singled Cappe home, and Bramwell capped the inning with a three-run homer to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 5-0.

Though the Biscuits pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh on a Kamren James RBI single, the Blue Wahoos added a run back in the ninth on another Rataczak RBI single before Will Kempner closed out a 6-1 win by getting the final six outs. Kempner has now pitched 19.0 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to June 24, and has not allowed a run in 12 straight appearances.

With the win, the Blue Wahoos gain a game on Montgomery and now lead the Biscuits in the second half South Division race with 32 games to play.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Biscuits on Sunday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 3:33 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 3:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.