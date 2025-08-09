Johnson Posts Strong Start in Biscuits Loss

August 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (57-50, 19-19) dropped their first game of the series in a 6-1 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (56-50, 22-15) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Ty Johnson took a hard-luck loss. He allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings with four hits and a walk to go with six strikeouts. He posted a quality start for second straight outing.

The offense mustered two hits, getting a run across in the seventh on an RBI single from Kamren James.

Thomas White, the top Marlins prospect, shoved in six innings of one-hit ball. He struck out nine and took his first Double-A win. Pensacola scored the first run of the game in the sixth and ripped off four runs in the seventh.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Jacob Miller is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







