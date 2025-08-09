Burke, Hunt Lead Shuckers To 4-2 Win Over Smokies

August 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers at bat(Biloxi Shuckers)

KNOXVILLE, TN - Behind a three-hit, two extra-base hit night from Blake Burke and six shutout innings from K.C. Hunt, the Biloxi Shuckers (59-48, 17-21) earned a 4-2 win over the Knoxville Smokies (50-55, 18-19) at Covenant Health Park on Saturday night. With the win, the Shuckers clinched at least a series split and can clinch their 12 th series win of the season with a win in the series finale on Sunday.

The Shuckers struck first with Blake Burke's first Double-A home run, a two-run, 406-foot blast to right, three batters in. Later in the inning, the Shuckers extended the lead to 3-0 when a throwing error on a fielder's choice allowed Eduardo Garcia to score from second. The Shuckers extended their lead in the seventh with an RBI single from Luis Lara, scoring Garrett Spain from second. In the bottom of the eighth, the Smokies struck with two runs off an RBI double from Jordan Nowgu and an RBI fielder's choice from Brett Bateman, making it 4-2.

K.C. Hunt (7-7) earned the win after 6.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts. In four starts since the All-Star Break, Hunt owns a 2.70 ERA with six earned runs over 20.0 innings. Nick Dean (1-4) took the loss for the Smokies while Kaleb Bowman earned his sixth save with 1.2 scoreless innings. At the plate, Blake Burke (3-for-4) collected the Shuckers lone multi-hit performance.

The Shuckers conclude their 12-game road trip on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Brett Wichrowski (1-4, 3.22) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers while Tyler Schaffer (2-1, 3.00) is slated to start for the Smokies. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 12:40 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.