Biscuits Shutout in Series Finale against Birmingham

July 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (49-47, 11-16) dropped the series finale 4-0 to the Birmingham Barons (57-39, 19-8) on Sunday afternoon at Regions Field.

Ty Johnson took a tough-luck loss, allowing one run in four innings. In two starts in the series, the 23-year-old allowed one run in nine innings with 12 strikeouts. He has 100 strikeouts on the season, punching out the last hitter he faced to hit the mark.

Sean Hunley pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He has yet to allow an earned run in three appearances, 4 2/3 innings, for the Biscuits.

The Barons scored first in the fourth inning and added three insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Montgomery was held to four hits in the game. Homer Bush Jr. picked up a pair of singles for his 26th multi-hit game of the season.

The club has a scheduled off day on Monday ahead of a 12-game home series at Riverwalk Stadium.







