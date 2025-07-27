Shuckers Fall in Sunday Finale to Trash Pandas

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Mark Manfredi

BILOXI, MS - In the series finale, the Biloxi Shuckers (55-41, 13-14) fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (34-61, 10-17), 3-2, at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday night. Despite the loss, Shuckers' pitchers Mark Manfredi and Alexander Cornielle starred, limiting the Trash Pandas to one run on two hits across the first seven innings.

The Trash Pandas struck first in the top of the first inning with an RBI single from Oscar Colás, making it 1-0. Darrien Miller responded in the fifth inning with a solo home run to right, his sixth of the season. Zavier Warren then gave the Shuckers the lead in the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Luis Lara from third. Sam Brown homered in the ninth inning, which gave the Trash Pandas a 3-2 lead on their first hit since the first inning. The Shuckers also retired 16 consecutive batters between the fourth and ninth innings.

On the mound, Alexander Cornielle struck out four, allowed one run over 4.0 innings and finished the week with 11 strikeouts and one run allowed over 8.0 innings and two starts. Out of the bullpen, Mark Manfredi turned in his longest appearance of the season with 3.0 perfect innings and a strikeout on 25 pitches. Brian Fitzpatrick (4-3) took the loss for the Shuckers while Brady Choban (2-5) earned the win. At the plate, Darrien Miller reached three times and finished the series by going 5-for-9 with two doubles and a home run over the final three games.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will begin a 12-game road trip on Tuesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. K.C. Hunt (5-6, 5.11) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Alex Williams (3-0, 1.82) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

