Barons Shutout Biscuits 4-0 on Sunday

July 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons shutout the Montgomery Biscuits 4-0 before 2,560 at Regions Field on Sunday afternoon. The Barons won five out of six games and 14 out of their last 15 games.

Five Barons pitchers combined in the four-hit shutout. Starting pitcher Ryan Gowens (7-4, 3.94) gets the win, going five innings, giving up only two hits, no runs, and a walk with seven strikeouts. Andrew Dalquist goes an inning, giving up only a hit and a walk with a strikeout. Mark McLaughlin had a strikeout in his one inning. Garrett Schoenle only gave up a walk in the eighth inning, and Zach Franklin pitched the ninth inning, only giving up one hit.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Sam Antonacci singled to right field, and Antonacci stole second base. DJ Gladney roped a double down the left field corner to score Antonacci, and the Barons led 1-0. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rikuu Nishida doubled to right field, scoring Jason Matthews from second base, and the Barons led 2-0.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Gladney's RBI single scores Antonacci, and Matt Hogan Hogan walked with the bases loaded, scoring Ryan Galanie, and the Barons led 4-0.

For the Barons, Gladney had two hits and two RBI. Galanie had two hits and a run scored. Nishida had a hit, an RBI, and a walk.

The Barons (57-39, 19-8 in the second half) will go on the road to Rocket City and face the Trash Pandas on Tuesday night.







